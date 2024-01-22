F1 legend Hamilton shares evening with Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been spotted with Irina Shayk, the former partner of footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hamilton has been enjoying his winter break in style, taking trips to Paris and Brazil, taking part in some high-octane activities such as skydiving, and partying with some high-profile figures throughout the fashion world.

The Express are reporting that, while in Paris recently, Hamilton was joined by Russian model Shayk at a party, a woman who spent six years romantically involved with Portuguese football star Ronaldo.

Hamilton's love life has been a much-talked about feature of his career in F1, with last season seeing all kinds of rumours being thrown about surrounding he and popstar Shakira, after the Columbian was seen at a number of races with the Mercedes team.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Rumours swirled about the potential romantic involvement between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira in 2023

Lewis Hamilton recently signed a contract keeping him in Formula 1 until at least the end of the 2025 season

Hamilton's 2024 optimism

Hamilton is currently enjoying his winter break ahead of reconvening with his Mercedes team before the start of the 2024 F1 season, where the seven-time world champion will be hoping to become a race-winner once more.

The Brit has not managed to claim a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, an astonishing statistic considering Hamilton leads the way for the number of race wins in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton with Irina Shayk in Paris pic.twitter.com/FF09UZFjEk — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) January 20, 2024

