Hamilton and Shakira in 'LOVE TRIANGLE' as Hollywood A-lister rival emerges

Lewis Hamilton may have to fend off Tom Cruise's advances if he wants to date Shakira, after reports emerged that the Mission Impossible star was romantically involved with the singer before her seemingly new relationship with the Formula 1 driver.

According to PEOPLE, Hamilton and Shakira are "keeping things fun and flirty" as they begin the start of a new romantic chapter.

The pair have been seen together on multiple occasions this year, including on a boat ride after the Miami Grand Prix and then again at dinner following Hamilton's podium in Barcelona.

But now, it appears that Hamilton may have a love rival to deal with after the Mirror reported that Cruise held an interest with Shakira before the Mercedes driver 'moved in'.

They claim that the Hollywood A-lister was 'flirting' with Shakira prior to her involvement with Hamilton and that the pair had 'incredible chemistry'.

However, the report goes on to state that Cruise's ego has been 'dented' since rumours emerged of Hamilton and Shakira's relationship.

Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes garage back in 2021

Neither Hamilton, Shakira, Cruise or their representatives have responded to the latest gossip.

Cruise has been pictured on numerous occasions alongside Hamilton, with the actor even labelling the F1 star as a "great friend" of his.

Shakira split with her long-term partner Gerard Pique, formerly a player for Barcelona and Manchester United, in 2022.

Hamilton had previously dated Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger during his first years in F1 but split with her in 2015.

