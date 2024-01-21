F1 pundit tips surprise driver to replace Hamilton

F1 journalist and former team manager Peter Windsor has made a surprising suggestion that Charles Leclerc could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if he decides to retire from F1.

It has been a dismal time for the silver arrows since Hamilton missed out on his record eighth title to Max Verstappen in 2021, with the team winning only one race since the start of 2022.

That win came that year at the Brazilian Grand Prix where George Russell claimed his maiden win in F1, with his team-mate not winning a race since Jeddah in 2021 – his longest streak without victory in his career.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult time with Mercedes in recent years

The Brit has not won a race since Jeddah in 2021

Windsor: Leclerc could go to Mercedes

The pressure will be on Toto Wolff and Mercedes to deliver a competitive car for its drivers in 2024, but if cannot keep up with Red Bull and even fall behind Ferrari and McLaren, it could see the seven-time world champion hanging up his gloves.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor made the suggestion that Leclerc could leave Ferrari and take his place.

“I don’t think Lewis [Hamilton] will race too much longer if the Mercedes isn’t a great car this year,” he said.

Charles Leclerc is rumoured to be signing a long-term contract with Ferrari

“So, then you might see [Charles] Leclerc going to Mercedes and if Lewis announces his retirement early enough if he does, I’m not saying he does, but if the car’s not very good, Leclerc might go there.”

The Monegasque driver is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the season and it has been widely reported that he is set to sign a long-term deal with the Italian team.

Furthermore, Hamilton has a deal with Mercedes until 2025, so it would seem likely that the Brit will see out that deal before retiring.

