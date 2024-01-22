Vettel greets HUGE F1 star at Red Bull home

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has posed for a photo alongside Mercedes driver George Russell, after the pair were at a skiing event together in Austria.

Russell took to social media to document his day spent with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff in what the Brit described as 'The land of the Wolffs'.

But Austria is also the land of constructors' champions, Red Bull - and the racing stars were on the slopes of the Hahnenkamm mountain to watch the Kitzbuhel, the most iconic race in the downhill skiing World Cup calendar.

Russell's action-packed day also included a chance meeting with Vettel, and the pair posed for a photo together which appeared on Russell's Instagram.

George Russell and Toto Wolff share a close working relationship

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion

George Russell will remain a part of the Mercedes team until at least the end of 2025

F1 stars and Schwarzenegger present at sporting event

The event was won by Cyprien Sarrazin, who claimed his second victory in two days at the Hahnenkamm downhill.

He clocked a top speed of 141.2kph during his run to the line in 1:52.96, claiming gold with Arnold Schwarzenegger and US politician John Kerry watching on.

It remains to be seen whether Russell can produce similar heroics when the 2024 F1 season starts, but the invitation from the Wolffs may have been in the hope that it could be a learning experience for the Brit, who is hoping to beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the new season.

