George Russell has taken to social media to document his preparations for the 2024 season, and take a jovial pop at Daniel Ricciardo at the same time by tagging the Australian and claiming that 'real athletes sweat'.

The Mercedes driver's popularity over on social media has risen starkly in the last 12 months, with the Brit becoming the face of many Formula 1 Twitter (X) memes, particularly since his iconic pose for the 2023 opening titles.

25-year-old Russell has recently admitted nerves for the shooting of the 2024 intro, because his pose was so memorable in 2023.

Now, the Brit has used his fitness regime ahead of the 2024 season to make somebody else the butt of the social media joke for once.

Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell are two drivers known for their social media presence

George Russell's iconic pose from the 2023 F1 intro led to a whole host of memes on social media

George Russell is gearing up for his third season at Mercedes, alongside Lewis Hamilton

Russell's social media fame

Russell posted some workout snaps on his Instagram and X pages, with the caption "Real athletes sweat, right @danielricciardo? Season prep continues…"

This was in relation to a 2019 interview that Ricciardo gave after a race, where he said: "It's real sweat, I'm a high performance athlete, athletes sweat. Sweat baby!"

Russell is clearly intent on bringing this classic moment back, perhaps diverting attention away from some of his unusual social media moments recently.

