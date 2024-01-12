F1 News Today: Verstappen outlines Red Bull wishlist as 'take it or leave it' contract offer given by Marko
F1 News
Over the last two seasons, Verstappen has showcased his prowess in maximising the potential of his Red Bull machinery, securing 34 wins and dominating the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Marko gave former F1 star ‘take it or leave it’ Red Bull contract
The ruthless decision making of Red Bull will not come as a shock to many, but it appears that the team's regimented approach to decision making was in place from the start of the driver's career.
F1 legend Brundle claims 'friction' between Steiner and Haas after shock departure
Martin Brundle has claimed that the omission of a message from Guenther Steiner in Haas' official statement following his departure as F1 team principal is a sign of 'friction' between the two parties.
Ferrari BOOSTED by key development ahead of pre-season testing
Ferrari's preparations for the 2024 F1 season have seen encouraging signs on the simulator, where their car reportedly demonstrated a noteworthy improvement, achieving an average gain of seven-tenths in lap times.
Mercedes tease sensational new F1 livery design
Mercedes have offered a sneak peek at their anticipated new livery for the upcoming 2024 F1 season.
