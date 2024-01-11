Mercedes tease sensational new F1 livery design

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 11 January 2024 22:57

Mercedes have offered a sneak peek at their anticipated new livery for the upcoming 2024 F1 season.

The teaser video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), features the team's W14 F1 car initially presented before undergoing a surprising transformation with the 'camo Merc' treatment.

In an unexpected twist, the video shifts, leaving only the wheels visible and creating the illusion of the car disappearing, showcasing the distinctive 'camo' effect.

"Don't wrap it in camo," the overlay text read. "It won't look good."

Fans react to livery tease

Fans were quick to take to the comments after being lured into what they thought might be an early livery reveal, with a number of humorous responses.

Camo Merc 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/darDgnZgsh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 10, 2024

One poked fun at the departed Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, writing: "Steiner yesterday vs Steiner today."

"We don't need to look at that car again," another wrote, evidently looking to a future that doesn't involve the troublesome W14.

"Naw, I was so confused. Only once the video had ended did I realise the joke!" added a third.

"The way Mercedes sh**s on this car [the W14] you wouldn't believe they're the ones who made it," joked another.

