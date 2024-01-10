F1 Twitter bids 'good riddance' to hugely unpopular 2023 icon

Cal Gaunt

F1 fans have taken to Twitter to respond vociferously to the announcement that the Mercedes W14 era is officially over.

It's fair to say that the 2023 car was not one of Mercedes' finest, despite securing second place in the constructors' championship.

Persistent issues with its handling and unpredictability out on track - varying from weekend to weekend - led Hamilton in particular to never feel truly comfortable behind the wheel.

But now, in a tongue-in-cheek social media post, Mercedes shared with fans that the troublesome machine is no more, leading to some pretty amusing insights from fans.

Looking back in anger

*W14 has left the chat* pic.twitter.com/9zPmLfrtGt — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 9, 2024

"W14 has left the chat," they wrote, before a flurry of fans took to the comments to advise on how the car should be dealt with next.

Many decided that the best option would be to set fire to it, while others wished never to lay eyes on it again.

Harsh, perhaps, but the likes of Toto Wolff, Hamilton and George Russell likely harboured similar feelings.

What the fans said...

The only acceptable ending. pic.twitter.com/FUrE56rlrr — Radu Cristian (@radhoo12) January 9, 2024

RB19 left the chat pic.twitter.com/2ArQ83riGH — Ethan Graham 🏎 💨 (@ethan_graham28) January 9, 2024

