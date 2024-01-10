Former Hamilton trainer Cullen drops Mercedes hint with 'paradise' post

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 10 January 2024 19:42

In a recent Instagram post, Angela Cullen, the former trainer and right-hand woman to Lewis Hamilton, offered a glimpse into her "vision of paradise", and it seems to include a touch of Mercedes magic.

Despite parting ways with Hamilton in early 2023 for what she described as her "next adventure", Cullen's connection with Mercedes remains intact.

The focal point of her post is the iconic Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, a symbol of automotive elegance produced between 1954 and 1957.

The classic car, adorned with a ski rack on the roof, hints at a continued journey intertwined with the legendary Mercedes legacy.

Cullen's 'vision of paradise'

"Paradise isn't always tropical," Cullen wrote alongside a picture of the vintage car parked up in the snow.

"What's your little piece of paradise?" she then asked her followers.

In a separate Instagram post in the New Year, Cullen offered a glimpse into what the future might hold for her, seeking "fresh opportunities" in 2024.

If left many questioning whether she desires a return to the F1 grid, and another link-up with Hamilton would almost certainly prove popular with the seven-time world champion's fanbase.

