New F1 Exhibition venue revealed with LEGENDARY new attraction on show

Cal Gaunt

Friday 12 January 2024 10:57

Vienna will host the relaunch of the F1 Exhibition next month, featuring Max Verstappen's championship-winning Red Bull car as the main highlight.

Following a successful debut in Madrid in 2023, becoming the country's largest temporary show, the exhibition will open on February 2 at METAStadt Vienna and run until late spring.

Spread across six specially designed rooms covering 3,000 square meters, the event will showcase notable attractions, including Romain Grosjean's Haas race car from his fiery 2020 Bahrain crash.

Verstappen's inaugural championship-winning car, the RB16, will also be on display in Vienna. This car played a pivotal role in the unforgettable 2021 title battle against Lewis Hamilton, culminating in the dramatic and controversial finale in Abu Dhabi.

Romain Grosjean's fireball car will be on view in Vienna

Max Verstappen's iconic RB16 from Abu Dhabi in 2021 will also be on show

Vasseur: Sainz was brilliant

“Following the success of our first Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid, we are incredibly excited to announce Vienna as the second host of the innovative show," Stefano Domenicali said.

“Austria has a great history with Formula 1, so we are delighted to take this spectacle to the capital and provide fans in the country with another way of interacting and enjoying the sport’s rich history and heritage.”

Fans can also explore iconic rivalries in the sport with attractions like 'drivers and duels', and immerse themselves in a unique cinematic experience at 'the pit wall' to relive the most unforgettable moments in Formula 1.

Stefano Domenicali is excited about hosting the exhibition in Vienna

“We were thrilled and gratified by the level of success the exhibition received in Madrid,” added Timothy Harvey, lead curator and producer of the F1 Exhibition.

“The ambition has always been to bring this one-of-a-kind show to as many people as possible, and so we’re excited to announce the next stop will be the dynamic city of Vienna.

“The Vienna exhibition will feature new displays and experiences for visitors.”

READ MORE: Newey admits Red Bull F1 advantage gain from big rule change