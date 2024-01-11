F1 legend Brundle claims 'friction' between Steiner and Haas after shock departure

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 11 January 2024 17:57

Martin Brundle has claimed that the omission of a message from Guenther Steiner in Haas' official statement following his departure as F1 team principal is a sign of 'friction' between the two parties.

The sport was rocked on Wednesday when Haas made the decision to part ways with Steiner after his 10-year spell in charge of the team.

Ayao Komatsu has now been promoted from his role as director of engineering, to become the new team principal for the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Haas F1 reveal key reason for Komatsu replacing Steiner as team principal

Some have questioned the 'real reason' behind Steiner's departure, and although uncertain himself, Brundle has insisted that there is an overwhelming sign that this was not a smooth transition.

Gene Haas (L) and Guenther Steiner (R)

Haas F1 team principal, Ayao Komatsu

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle

Brundle: Friction between Haas and Steiner

In the statement released by Haas on Wednesday, team owner Gene Haas and Komatsu were the only two people quoted - with no parting words from Steiner himself.

And the Sky Sports F1 pundit believes this paints a picture of what was going on behind the scenes.

"Always significant when the departing person is not quoted in the press release," he penned on social media.

"Tells you there’s friction, suspect we’ll hear more about this. The team hasn’t progressed in recent seasons, but hard to know exactly why without being on the inside.

"Good luck Guenther. And Haas."

Always significant when the departing person is not quoted in the press release, tells you there’s friction, suspect we’ll hear more about this. The team hasn’t progressed in recent seasons, but hard to know exactly why without being on the inside. Good luck Guenther. And Haas https://t.co/dG2VeXiboG — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) January 10, 2024

READ MORE: F1 team announce shock departure of LEGEND ahead of 2024 season