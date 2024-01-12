Ricciardo reveals insecurities over ‘profile’

Dan Ripley

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the insecurities that surround him but admitted that he is still comfortable with his personal makeup.

The Australian is a fan favourite on the F1 grid, and is often seen as one of the sport's most charismatic drivers in modern times due to his outward cheery demeanour and laid back attitude.

His return to the grid with AlphaTauri midway through the 2023 season was greeted with much fanfare and his overall performance means he will remain with the junior Red Bull team for at least the 2024 campaign.

However, despite his huge popularity the 34-year-old admitted that like most people there are still personal issues he holds within himself.

While Ricciardo stated that they do not affect his life majorly he was open about the issues that play in his mind.

“Of course. If I say no, people are going to call me a liar because everyone has insecurities,” Ricciardo told Noel Miller on Hot Laps.

“It’s not to a point where I’m like oh yeah, I need to get surgery or get that fixed.

“Like my nose I would say is like the Italian kind of … maybe I don’t have the coolest profile shot in the world.

“But it’s not to a point that I’m like ‘yeah I need to get a nose job’. I’m also very much like, we were made to look unique and ourselves, so we have to embrace that and be comfortable.

“That’s what makes me, me, and whatever your features are make you, you. I’m totally OK with that.”

