F1 News Today: Hamilton signing leaves fans shocked as Mercedes plan huge upgrade

Dan Ripley

Saturday 6 January 2024 05:57

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has surprised his fans while away on his winter break.

Controversial Mercedes upgrade set to bring 'absolute pandemonium'

Mercedes have reportedly caused fury after announcing expansion plans that are set to cause major impacts.

Verstappen addresses widespread F1 rumour over Perez rivalry

Max Verstappen has categorically denied that Red Bull do not develop the team's car to suit his driving style more than that of Sergio Perez, as he admitted that it is down to the driver to 'adapt to the needs of the car'.

Sky F1 star dominates vote to claim best pundit award

Formula 1 has never been so popular, and with that comes the responsibility of broadcasters to not only deliver excellent race coverage, but offer valuable insight too.

F1 team confirm Schumacher as 'family' along with rival star

Mick Schumacher has been welcomed with open arms to his new team, having recently started a new role.

