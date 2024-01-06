F1 star gives bizarre 'fishy' verdict over sprint weekends

Sam Cook

Carlos Sainz has aimed an unusual criticism at F1 sprint weekends, as confusion around the format of the events going forward continues.

The Ferrari star believes there's 'definitely something fishy' going on with the current format, criticising sprint races for robbing some of the excitement of the main race.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a main race throughout 2023, when he claimed victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Spaniard did, however, struggle near the end of the season with sprint events such as Qatar and Brazil providing the Ferrari man with some difficulty.

F1 have confirmed that sprint race formats will change ahead of the new season, but what that may look like is still unknown.

George Russell recently slammed the idea of a reverse grid order, while David Croft believes that there should be a separate world championship for sprint races.

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

George Russell has recently spoke out about the sprint race format

Sprint races were introduced in 2021

F1's sprint race conundrum

Now, Sainz has had his say, not necessarily advocating a new idea, but admitting that something does need to change.

"I don't like the format and I don't have the impression that it works," he said in quotes reported by Sky Germany.

"The sprint anticipated what will happen on Sunday.

“If the sprint robs the grand prix of the excitement, then that's it definitely something fishy."

