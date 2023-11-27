F1 reveals plan to change up CONTROVERSIAL 2024 sprint weekends

Jay Winter

In a bid to inject more excitement and clarity into the race weekend, Formula 1 is gearing up for a substantial revamp of the Sprint Race format for the 2024 season.

The proposal, yet to receive final confirmation, outlines a new sequence with qualifying for the sprint taking place on Friday, followed by the Sprint itself on Saturday. Notably, this adjustment will precede the main Grand Prix qualifying session.

One of the intriguing considerations on the table is the potential reversal of at least some positions on the grid for the sprint race. This twist aims to add an extra layer of unpredictability, offering fans a more dynamic viewing experience.

The proposed changes emerge in response to feedback about the existing format, which some argue has led to confusion and occasionally lacked the anticipated thrill.

Oscar Piastri grabbed his maiden win in the F1 Sprint in Qatar

The F1 Sprints have received a mixed reaction from fans and drivers

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed the need for evolution.

"It is clear the sprints need to evolve a bit," said Horner. "I understand the concept and action on all three days, but they have at times been slightly underwhelming."

Additional changes

F1 are looking into adding a extra cooling duct to the cars for extremely hot events

Concerns about driver well-being have also influenced the adjustments. In the aftermath of the Qatar Grand Prix in October, where extreme conditions took a toll on several drivers, an additional cooling duct will now be permitted.

This decision follows a meeting of the F1 Commission at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the sport's rules think-tank that includes teams, the FIA, and F1's commercial rights holder.

The FIA reported that the Commission has given 'overall support' to the proposed changes, which will undergo further discussion at the next meeting in the new year.

