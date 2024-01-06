Zinedine Zidane reveals key F1 feature in his coaching methods

Sam Cook

Football legend Zinedine Zidane has said that 'there's no better' level than Formula 1, claiming that he has often used the sport to get his point across to players about mentality.

Zidane won all there is to win in football as a player, before becoming a hugely successful coach, claiming three Champions League titles at his beloved Real Madrid.

Although currently being out of a job, Zidane is still considered to be one of the best coaches in world football.

Last year, the Frenchman was announced as an ambassador for the Alpine team, who have since gained a huge host of superstar investors.

Zidane's F1 team talks

Driver Pierre Gasly was mightily impressed by the signing of Zidane and, now, the World Cup winner has revealed how much F1 has helped him in his coaching career to date - pointing out how impressed he is with the speed and professionalism of pit stops.

"I think that the difference in top-level sport certainly comes down to the small details," Zidane said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"We have the proof here. During my talks with the players I've often used Formula 1.

"When you change tyres in three seconds, that's how you do it, it blows me away. So when you want to get a message across, you might say 'Take Formula 1 guys, that's the top level'. It's the best, there's no better."

