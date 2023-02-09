Hamilton fires warning to F1 grid rivals as Horner reveals BIG offer - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 9 February 2023 22:09

Lewis Hamilton has been posting on social media about one of his most cherished memories as a child – but the seven-time world champion also used the post to let rivals know he's right up for the fight this coming season.

What would you read into this post?

Verstappen: 'Competitive' Red Bull can make me three-time champion

Max Verstappen is convinced that if he is handed a competitive Red Bull for the 2023 F1 season, he can become a back-to-back-to-back world champion.

Panthera Team Asia start Expression of Interest process to join F1

Benjamin Durand, team principal and co-founder of Panthera Team Asia, has confirmed that the team is in the process of signing up for the FIA's Expression of Interest process to bring new entrants into Formula 1.

Horner 'flattered' by Ferrari offer

Christian Horner says he was offered the top job at Ferrari but had no interest in replacing Mattia Binotto.

Gulf consider FULL Williams livery takeover