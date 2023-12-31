F1 News Today: Schumacher F1 hopes raised as Marko makes key Red Bull future announcement

Dan Ripley

Sunday 31 December 2023 05:57

Mick Schumacher's hopes of securing a return to F1 have been given a lifeline after a major clause in his contract concerning 2024.

Marko decision announced on Red Bull future after exit rumours

Helmut Marko has officially confirmed his F1 plans for the future after publicly announcing his 2024 role.

MotoGP legend Rossi rejected move to shock F1 team after Ferrari test

Valentino Rossi has unveiled a surprising chapter in his career, sharing that he was presented with a unique chance to switch gears to Formula 1 while still in his biking pomp.

Newey disagrees with Verstappen about HUGE change to F1 cars

In the upcoming 2026 reset of Formula 1, a significant emphasis will be placed on active aerodynamics, a shift that has triggered apprehension from drivers like Max Verstappen - though Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey is unfazed.

Mercedes poke fun at Russell with hilarious meme

Mercedes have poked fun at their driver George Russell with a rendition of one of his now iconic F1 memes.

