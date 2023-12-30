Newey disagrees with Verstappen about HUGE change to F1 cars

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 30 December 2023 20:57

In the upcoming 2026 reset of Formula 1, a significant emphasis will be placed on active aerodynamics, a shift that has triggered apprehension from drivers like Max Verstappen - though Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey is unfazed.

The 'nimble car concept' introduces alterations that notably include an increased reliance on active aerodynamics - technology that allows certain parts of the car's shape to dynamically adjust based on prevailing conditions.

While the three-time world champion Max Verstappen expresses discomfort at the prospect of ceding full control over the aerodynamics of his car, Red Bull's design maestro, Newey, remains undeterred by this impending change.

Newey sees the evolution towards active aerodynamics as a positive and necessary step in the progression of Formula 1 technology.

Max Verstappen is unhappy about the active aerodynamic shift coming in 2026

Adrian Newey, on the other hand, is unfazed by the development

Verstappen: I want control

“Then you have the active aerodynamics, which you [the driver] can’t control, the system will control it for you,” Verstappen said of the new regs.

“It makes it very awkward to drive because I prefer to control it myself.

“Of course, when you are behind someone maybe you need more front or more rear, this kind of thing. If the system starts to control that for you, I don’t think that’s the right way forward.”

Newey and Verstappen disagree about active aero

Newey: Aero not a concern

Despite Verstappen's concerns about the increasing role of active aerodynamics in F1, Newey, isn't bothered.

He sees the expanding use of active aero as essential, especially with the upcoming generation of power units that aim to be more affordable and rely more on electrical power.

According to Newey, active aerodynamics will help offset the reduction in power output from the engine.

“It doesn’t concern me,” he told Motorsport.com.

“The more active aero is really to try to make up for a power unit that’s lacking in energy.

“The active aero becomes essential to make up for the power unit that’s lacking in energy. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all.”

