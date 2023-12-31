F1 winner suggests new Verstappen target with Hamilton motivation

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 31 December 2023 13:57

Former F1 star Johnny Herbert predicts that Max Verstappen, despite expressing a reluctance to race into his late 30s like Lewis Hamilton, won't retire early.

Herbert believes Verstappen's focus on breaking Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's seven-world-title record will keep him in the game, especially after clinching his third straight world title in the dominating 2023 season.

Just four titles behind those legends, Verstappen's winning mindset is expected to keep him firmly in Formula 1 for several years to come yet.

Max Verstappen won all but three races in 2023

Johnny Herbert thinks Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's seven world titles may keep Verstappen in the sport for longer

Herbet: Max won't retire early

"I don't think he’s going to bow out early," Herbert said, as per The Mirror. "That's just him growing up and maturing and him appreciating there is life outside the F1 bubble.

"I think his whole demeanour and mentality is about winning. He may do Le Mans with his Dad.

"But his main focus is and will be F1 but he realises he can enjoy life in a different way and it's not all about that one bubble.

"Maybe it's family that could be starting to come into his head."

Max Verstappen has previously said he doesn't want to race into his late 30s

The hunt is on

"Senna always finished a season and went back to Brazil for a whole reset to get his motivation back ahead of testing," Herbert added.

"Lewis is not dissimilar. There are two drivers who have won seven world titles and Max is very aware that he has the talent to potentially beat that. That is his motivation.

"When you’re on top of the podium and the champagne is flowing there’s no other feeling like it. The motivation is to win as many championships as he can. The goal is eight and that will be more than enough.

"The thing with all great champions such as Michael, Ayrton, Lewis and Max, it is about bettering yourself all the time. That comes from within and it’s the biggest motivation which sets them apart.

"They all look to confront perceived weaknesses, work on them and turn them in a way into a strength. Then move on to the next negative to sort out."

