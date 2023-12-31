Horner reveals Red Bull future amid missing F1 races claim

Sam Cook

Sunday 31 December 2023 15:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has provided fans with an update on his future with the team, after recently suggesting that he may not be at every race going forward.

He has compared himself not going to a Formula 1 race to Sir Alex Ferguson not attending a football match, stating that "people need to see the boss".

The Brit, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday while with the team at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, has held his current position since the Milton Keynes-based outfit's inception into the sport back in 2005.

He has overseen 13 world championship titles, including both the constructors' and drivers' titles in 2023 as Max Verstappen smashed multiple F1 records on his way to a third consecutive world championship.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have held their positions at Red Bull since 2005

Christian Horner has overseen all of Red Bull's 13 world championship titles

Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive drivers' title in 2023

Horner's Red Bull future

Despite rumours that he may be taking on a different role once Helmut Marko decides to retire from the sport, Horner has said that, for now at least, he will be present during race weekends.

"You've got to be accessible," he told Sky Sports.

"I see my role as team principal and CEO. For 52 weeks of the year, I am CEO of a high performing technology business with Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Power Trains and Red Bull Advanced Technology. If I am not at the racetrack, I am in the factory from Monday to Friday.

"As team principal, I attend every single race. I have attended every grand prix that Red Bull have competed in since 2005. People need to see the boss.

"[Not attending a race] would be like Alex Ferguson not going to a football match."

