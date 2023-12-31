F1 star issues X-rated reply to suggestion his seat is at risk

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 31 December 2023 09:12

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu dismisses speculation about his future with a blunt and X-rated response.

Initially labelled a 'pay driver', Zhou set about proving them wrong with a solid debut season in 2022.

Despite Sauber's struggles under the Alfa Romeo name this year, he maintained his 2022 stats, scoring six points and 18th place in the drivers' championship for 2023.

And rumours about his seat being at risk for 2024 were put to rest when Sauber confirmed his continuation alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Now, Zhou has hit back, laughing off media speculation and he says he remains focused on proving his worth on the track.

Zhou Guanyu is out to prove his critics wrong

Zhou Guanyu finished 18th in the drivers' championship in 2023

Zhou: "I don't give a s***

“I don’t give a s*** about it, to be honest," he told Motorsport.com. It is like all the other crazy stuff I got when I first signed my contract.

“I was like: ‘I will just let it flow, I will make sure I do the talking on track; making sure people respect why I’m here.’ Everything’s been good since then.

“I’m just quite laid back but it’s actually quite fun at times to see some rumours because you know what’s coming – you signed the contract, there’s still rumours about other people are taking your seat.

“It’s quite funny sometimes.”

