Christmas 2023: Unwrapping the dream gifts for each F1 team

Anna Malyon

Monday 25 December 2023 11:57

'Tis the season of giving, and what better way to spread cheer than gifting each Formula 1 team something that could put a smile on their faces?

In the world of F1, where Red Bull soared to perfection in 2023, there's always room for a touch of festive magic as we picture gifting Christian Horner a whimsical assortment.

From a silver lining for Mercedes in their misery to a Haas-shaped box of forget-me-nots. As the pit crews transform into Santa's elves may these gifts sprinkle a bit of Christmas cheer across the paddock!

READ MORE: https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-news/1010097/williams-f1-2024-car-reveal-early-launch-date/

Red Bauble Racing

Red Bull dominated the 2023 season with 21 out of 22 race victories, but Max Verstappen claimed the lion's share, taking 19 wins compared to team-mate Sergio Perez's two.

The perfect Christmas gift for Red Bull would be gifting the team a truly competitive team-mate for Verstappen, especially after a year filled with rumours and speculation about Perez's future.

With Perez locked in for the 2024 season, let's anticipate his New Year's resolution is to join forces with his team-mate and fight for the championship.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Merrycedes

The Mercedes team continuously voiced their opinions on the 2023 F1 season, addressing the evident inconsistency that saw them fluctuating between podium finishes and the back of the field.

However, a one key theme throughout was team principal Toto Wolff's ambitious pursuit of securing an eighth world championship for Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff has previously stated that Hamilton was unjustly denied the 2021 drivers' championship trophy, making the perfect Christmas gift to rectify this and present him with the well-deserved title.

Festivearri

Ferrari managed to snag the only Grand Prix win, apart from Red Bull, in the 2023 F1 season when Carlos Sainz claimed victory in Singapore.

Yet, Charles Leclerc experienced a familiar disappointment this season as he maintained his record of not converting pole positions into Grand Prix victories.

The best Christmas gift for the Ferrari driver would be to secure a pole position without subsequently conceding the race win to Verstappen.

An Alfa Romeo Christmas wouldn't be complete without the unforgettable naked calendar featuring Valtteri Bottas, a cheeky gift that has already made its playful rounds in the paddock.

Zhou Guanyu has already received the calendar from Leclerc during F1's Secret Santa, but it seems he's been trying to pass it back to the Ferrari driver.

This year let's hope the naked calendar becomes a gift for the entire Alfa Romeo team and the entire paddock, because who wouldn't want to catch a glimpse of Bottas's cheeky side!

Valterri Bottas and his naked calender

Alpine

In the 2023 F1 season, Alpine welcomed a new driver line-up featuring the French duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

While counselling vouchers might be a thoughtful Christmas present for the team, they could benefit even more from another superstar investor.

Alpine has already attracted investments from celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Anthony Joshua. Adding another Hollywood star to their list of investors could be a valuable contribution for the team.

Aston Mistletoe

Aston Martin's ideal Christmas gift might be a set of anger management classes for Lance Stroll following his tense moments with race engineers during the season.

Stroll's frustration, notably displayed when he flung his steering wheel out of the car after a disappointing qualifying session, suggests that improving his ability to cope with challenging days on the track could bring a sense of calm to the team.

Despite Fernando Alonso's positive thoughts about the season, making sure this frustration is not seen again next season could be better for the team.

TwinkleTauri

AlphaTauri is set for a minor rebrand in the 2024 F1 season, adopting the name 'Scuderia AlphaTauri RB' (er, for now) to strengthen ties with sister team Red Bull.

While concerns have been raised about teams being too closely linked, reminiscent of the Racing Point and Mercedes controversy in 2020, AlphaTauri's ideal Christmas gift would be to inherit 60% of Red Bull's current car specifications.

This could provide them with a competitive edge, offering a real chance to accumulate points in the championship.

This Christmas, McLaren's ultimate wish would be a Grand Prix win, particularly for British driver Lando Norris.

Despite numerous podium finishes and competitive performances against Verstappen in the 2023 F1 season, Norris has yet to secure a race victory in his F1 career.

Adding salt into the wounds, his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri clinched a race victory at the Sprint Race in Qatar before Norris had the chance, making a Grand Prix win the most coveted gift for Norris this festive season.

Oscar Piastri secured his first win before Lando Norris

Ho-Ho Haas

For Haas, the ultimate Christmas gift would be a performance boost from their Ferrari engine for the upcoming 2024 F1 season.

Despite making it into Q3 several times in qualifying during the challenging 2023 season, Haas finished at the bottom of the constructors' championship with 12 points.

The close connection with Ferrari for engines didn't translate into success on the track, leaving Haas team principal Guenther Steiner hopeful that the engine support will lead to improved performance in the coming season.

Williams' perfect Christmas gift might be the improvement of Logan Sargeant's performances to end speculation about the driver's seat.

While Alex Albon's success in consistently outqualifying his teammate during the 2023 F1 season is commendable, addressing Sargeant's inconsistencies could enhance the team's overall competitiveness.

By focusing on Sargeant's qualifying and race results, Williams aim to secure better team dynamics and potentially set the stage for the driver's continued presence beyond 2024.

READ MORE: McLaren boss takes swipe at big F1 rivals in scathing open letter