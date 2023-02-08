F1 fights back in FIA war as Ricciardo provides F1 future update - GPFans F1 Recap
The civil war between F1 and the FIA has taken another turn as the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali has backed the drivers over the clampdown on political messaging. Read more here...
Ricciardo F1 return signal set for Australia
Daniel Ricciardo has suggested his visit to the Australian Grand Prix could signal whether he desires a route back to an F1 race seat next season. Read more here...
Audi delivered F1 ultimatum in three-year plan
Audi Formula Racing GmbH CEO Adam Baker has insisted the brand is not in F1 to 'chase'. Read more here...
McLaren begin anniversary celebrations with stunning transformation
McLaren has kicked off its 60th-anniversary celebrations with a transformation of its Technology Centre. Read more here...
The 'reason' Max Verstappen was so in shape at Red Bull launch
Max Verstappen looked ready to start the season straight away at the Red Bull launch last week and a reason for his noticeably toned look has now been reported. Read more here...