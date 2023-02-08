F1 fights back in FIA war as Ricciardo provides F1 future update - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 8 February 2023 22:30

The civil war between F1 and the FIA has taken another turn as the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali has backed the drivers over the clampdown on political messaging.

Ricciardo F1 return signal set for Australia

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested his visit to the Australian Grand Prix could signal whether he desires a route back to an F1 race seat next season.

Audi delivered F1 ultimatum in three-year plan

Audi Formula Racing GmbH CEO Adam Baker has insisted the brand is not in F1 to 'chase'.

McLaren begin anniversary celebrations with stunning transformation

McLaren has kicked off its 60th-anniversary celebrations with a transformation of its Technology Centre.

The 'reason' Max Verstappen was so in shape at Red Bull launch