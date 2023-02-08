McLaren begin anniversary celebrations with stunning transformation
McLaren has kicked off its 60th-anniversary celebrations with a transformation of its Technology Centre.
The company was founded in 1963 by then-F1 driver Bruce McLaren, entering the world championship in 1966 and securing its first victory five years later, whilst also dominating the Can-Am series late in the decade.
McLaren has cemented itself as a juggernaut of F1 with 12 drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles, although the last of either came with Lewis Hamilton's maiden drivers' crown in 2008.
The team will have a year-long celebration to commemorate its 60th anniversary, with the first revealed in a social media post.
A tweet read: "This year marks 60 years since Bruce founded McLaren.
"To start our year-long celebration, we've transformed our home, the MTC, into a vibrant and immersive centrepiece."
This year marks 60 years since Bruce founded McLaren. To start our year-long celebration, we’ve transformed our home, the MTC, into a vibrant and immersive centrepiece. #McLaren60 #ForeverForward pic.twitter.com/47EjSKbwsN— McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) February 8, 2023