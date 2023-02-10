Stuart Hodge

Friday 10 February 2023 08:30

McLaren kicks off its 2023 F1 season in earnest in the coming days with the launch of its new car, the MCL60.

The iconic Woking team will once again bid to return to former glories in the coming months with Lando Norris joined by Australian rookie Oscar Piastri. Another Aussie Daniel Ricciardo is of course out as he returns to Red Bull as their reserve driver in 2023.

The 2022 season was a frustrating one for that papaya livery with McLaren losing out to Alpine after a desperate battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. The early promise of excellent points returns in Australia and at Imola soon evaporated.

Norris claimed what would be the only McLaren podium in 2022 with a third place in Imola, as he finished seventh in the Drivers’ Championship. Ricciardo meanwhile endured a bitterly disappointing final year with team, ending it with just 37 points in 11th place.

Team Principal Andreas Seidl was another high-profile departure in the off-season, and he is replaced by an internal promotion with Andrea Stella making the step up from Race Director.

When is the McLaren F1 car launch in 2023?

McLaren will take the wraps off its 2023 car - the MCL60 - on Monday February 13. The event will get under way at 1700 local time (1800 CET, noon EST and 0900 PST).

The team has already teased what is in store in 2023 by revealing the first fire up for the new power unit at the end of January.

The launch will be streamed through the normal McLaren channels and we’ll embed the live stream right here so you can enjoy the excitement without leaving GPFans.