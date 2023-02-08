Ricciardo F1 return signal set for Australia

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 8 February 2023 07:41

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested his visit to the Australian Grand Prix could signal whether he desires a route back to an F1 race seat next season.

McLaren terminated Ricciardo's contract a season early at the end of last year to facilitate Oscar Piastri's switch from an Alpine reserve role.

The decision brought a troublesome two years at Woking to an end for Ricciardo, who struggled to match Lando Norris' performances.

Ricciardo has kept his foot in the door of the F1 paddock by moving back to Red Bull as a third driver with his duties including show runs and commercial activities, as well as simulator work and holding a reserve role.

Melbourne the key

His first visit to a race this year will be his home event at Albert Park and asked if the weekend would be a true test as to whether he would seek a full-time return, Ricciardo replied: "I will be watching the first race on the television so I think that will start to warm up a few feelings and then I will be in Melbourne.

"That will be the first race I will attend and I think being around the whole atmosphere, the sound, the smell, all of it, that will probably do what it does and whether I am like stoked and excited and want to get back or whether I am happy being a fan for a bit longer, we will see.

"I think Melbourne will tell me quite a lot."