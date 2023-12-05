F1's 10 BIGGEST crashes of 2023 revealed

Shay Rogers

Sky Sports F1 have compiled a list of what they believe to be the biggest crashes of the Formula 1 season after its conclusion in Abu Dhabi.

While not as spectacular as in other years, there were still a number of crunching collisions that the drivers managed to escape mostly unharmed.

There was only one team who managed to escape the top ten - Williams, as Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon limited crashes on the heavier side.

Lance Stroll found himself in the number one spot thanks to his massive Singapore Grand Prix qualifying crash which saw him forced out of the race as a result.

Lando Norris' late season shunt at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he speared off after riding over a bump with cold hard tyres, saw him in second place.

Lando Norris suffered a heavy shunt at the penultimate round of the season in Las Vegas

Carlos Sainz walked away from the scene after spearing off at turn one during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Drivers impressive as ever

No driver featured more than once in the list, a testament to the concentration of F1 drivers up and down the grid across the course of a season.

Having experienced its fair share of bad weather this year too, the pack could have become embroiled in havoc. Instead, though, they behaved themselves.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen was assessed as the third biggest crash of the year after he suffered a mechanical failure at the Mexican Grand Prix – triggering one of few red flags witnessed during a race this year.

Rounding off the top ten was George Russell’s last lap crash in Singapore.

