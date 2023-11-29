F1 team member desperate with search launched in Abu Dhabi marina

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:17

After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a Mercedes Formula 1 team member's search for a lost wedding ring became a gripping post-season saga.

As part of an end-of-season tradition, a team member was thrown into the Yas Marina in the aftermath of the final race.

Unfortunately, though, the celebratory plunge took a disastrous turn with the loss of the team member's wedding ring.

Equipped with a metal detector, a diver named Johann conducted four dives late into Tuesday night, but the search proved unsuccessful, with a number of F1 reporters keeping the audience updated on the evolving story.

It's become tradition for teams to throw a member of staff into the marina after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Mercedes team member lost his wedding ring after landing in the marina

Johann to the rescue

The suspense reached its peak when, on Wednesday morning, the lost wedding ring was finally found.

Johann uncovered it under 15cm of silt after a two-hour search, and the ring is now thankfully back in Mercedes' possession.

All's well that ends well, as they say.

most entertaining moment of the 2023 season goes to:

mercedes employee trying to find his lost wedding ring in the marina! pic.twitter.com/UjBUxMs4SZ — cess (@VARMILT0N) November 28, 2023

READ MORE: F1 champion backs McLaren to challenge Red Bull in 2024