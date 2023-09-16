Stroll suffers HUGE crash in Singapore GP qualifying

Joe Ellis

Saturday 16 September 2023 15:24 - Updated: 15:39

Lance Stroll brought a premature end to Q1 at the Singapore GP with a massive crash at the final corner.

The Aston Martin got loose coming through the ultra-fast double-apex turn and it spat the Canadian into the outside wall.

Stroll confirmed over the team radio that he was okay and was taken from the incident in the medical car after the wheel broke free from his AMR23.

He was taken to the medical centre to be assessed after the severe crash and he will start the race from the back of the grid if he is passed fit to do so by doctors.

Un-survivable

Martin Brundle hailed the FIA and all of the safety measures put in place at the Marina Bay Circuit which all came together to see Stroll get out of the car unharmed.

“All credit to the circuits, to the teams, to the FIA for the work they’ve done," Brundle said on Sky Sports. "A decade or so ago that would’ve been un-survivable.

"The HANS device around the neck, the integrity of the cockpit and the way they’re designed to dissipate the energy because it’s the head-on ones that really put a huge amount of load into the driver."

A handful of drivers completed their second runs in Q1 which meant Yuki Tsunoda ended the session fastest as the big hitters had to abort their own much quicker laps.

