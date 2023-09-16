F1 Qualifying Results – Singapore Grand Prix 2023 times as Red Bull suffer DISASTER

Chris Deeley

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:33 - Updated: 16:33

Carlos Sainz will start on pole for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, beating out George Russell and Charles Leclerc by less than a tenth of a second in a dramatic qualifying session around Marina Bay.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both eliminated in the second part of qualifying, the former knocked out by a final flying lap by AlphaTauri rookie Liam Lawson.

The Red Bulls were clearly struggling for some pace, with Verstappen having a snap of oversteer in the first sector of his final lap and Perez spinning in the first sector to ruin his final flying run.

Things could get even worse for Verstappen, with the stewards investigating him for not one but two potential impeding incidents which could drop him yet further down the standings.

Lance Stroll had a huge crash in the final corner to end the first part of qualifying, losing control of his Aston Martin in a big way to trigger an immediate red flag. Stroll was, thankfully, able to walk away from the accident relatively unscathed.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2023

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:30.984sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.072s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.079s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.286s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.501s

6. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.591s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.631s

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.689s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.824s

10. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1.284s

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

