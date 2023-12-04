F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Ricciardo accusation as Horner issues worrying Mercedes verdict

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 4 December 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen sparked his latest meme, as the outspoken Formula 1 world champion accused former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo of acting like a “terrorist” at a karting event.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals key to Red Bull dominance in F1 rivals dig

Christian Horner has insisted that Red Bull’s ability to win races during the seasons in which the team struggled were key in their journey to Formula 1 dominance.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell admits huge nerves over iconic F1 feature in 2024

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that there will be huge pressure on his shoulders to produce a similarly iconic Formula 1 intro scene next year.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 film hit with '£14 MILLION' blow

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s new Formula 1 based film has reportedly scrapped most of its footage, despite spending £14 million.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur rues key Ferrari F1 failing and demands improvement

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has said that he will remember the amount of missed opportunities for his team as he looks to close the gap to Red Bull next year.

➡️ READ MORE