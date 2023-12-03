Verstappen accuses Ricciardo of ‘trying to kill everyone’ at karting event

Sam Cook

Max Verstappen sparked his latest meme, as the outspoken Formula 1 world champion accused former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo of acting like a “terrorist” at a karting event.

You would think that F1 drivers would have had enough of racing, after a long and gruelling season only came to a close last weekend, but at a special event set up by Honda, Sergio Perez and Ricciardo took to the track once more in an end-of-season karting race, alongside others.

However, as they battled for position near the start, Ricciardo cut the corner to send Verstappen into a spin and to the back, ending his chance of victory in front of a hefty crowd at Honda Racing's 'Thanks Day'.

Ricciardo proceeded to cut the corner frequently as he battled with other rivals.

Verstappen then tried to get his own back later at Motegi's mini kart track based at the circuit, but the feud was good natured and there were no hard feelings from the Red Bull star once the race finished.

Verstappen jokes around with Ricciardo

After the race, Verstappen jokingly stated that his former team-mate had ruined many people's races, and had some stark words for the Australian.

“It went quite well but then Daniel decided to be a terrorist, he was literally trying to kill everyone out there,” the Dutchman said.

max: “it went quite well but then daniel decided to be a terrorist, he was literally trying to kill everyone out there..”



MAX 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5qF7MkVSIW — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 3, 2023

