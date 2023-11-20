F1 News Today: Hamilton hits out at critics as F1 star reveals rule change wish and Norris given key health update
Lewis Hamilton believes that the Las Vegas Grand Prix proved its doubters wrong after an exciting race filled with action under the lights.
McLaren star Piastri reveals F1 rule change dream
Oscar Piastri has said that he wishes the rule of having to use more than one tyre compound during the course of a Formula 1 race 'didn't exist', after recovering from a poor qualifying to score points at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
McLaren issue Norris health update amid Abu Dhabi GP concerns
Lando Norris is expected to take part in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend despite his huge collision in Las Vegas.
Ricciardo reveals F1 track that Las Vegas could learn big lesson from
Daniel Ricciardo is among a number of drivers who have complained about the levels of grip that were available at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 star claims superhero was crucial to his impressive Las Vegas Grand Prix
Ocon described the comeback as "amazing" but humorously credited the main reason for his success in Las Vegas to his helmet, featuring the Marvel character 'Deadpool'.
