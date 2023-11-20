Verstappen questioned by his DAD over recent remarks

Edward Hardy

Monday 20 November 2023

Max Verstappen has found himself in hot water with his own father after being openly critical about the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen's objections focused on what he deemed an uninspiring track design, coupled with reservations about the opening ceremony and additional elements introduced by the organisers to enhance the spectacle.

In a conversation with De Telegraaf, Jos Verstappen weighed in on the matter, stating, "I do think he can say things, but in this case, in a neater way. I told him that directly.

"Once in a while, he needs that too. I also think the battery is running out a bit, with a lot of people.

"But that Max likes racing, you saw that today. I understand his opinion, but you can't kick blindly at everything."

Max Verstappen has been vocal about his thoughts on the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Jos Verstappen has told his son to tone down some of his comments

The world champion navigated multiple incidents to claim victory in Las Vegas

Marko: Be more diplomatic

Red Bull's key advisor Helmut Marko echoed Verstappen Snr's sentiments, acknowledging the world champion's straightforward nature but suggesting a more diplomatic approach should be adopted.

Marko noted: "Max is very straightforward, perhaps could have said things a bit more diplomatically, but has now made up for everything.

"I'm sure the organisation is very happy with him now. You also have to consider that we are at the end of the season.

"Everyone is tired, all the employees here were struggling with jet lag and had bags under their eyes."

Despite the off-track drama, the Las Vegas Grand Prix concluded on a positive note for Verstappen, as he secured his 18th win of the season in a spectacular fashion, outperforming teammate Sergio Perez and polesitter Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen secured victory in all three US races this season

