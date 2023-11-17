F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
Friday night is lining up to be a special night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as 20 cars will fight it out under the backdrop of the Strip for pole position.
Whilst in the UK, Formula 1 fans will have to set their alarms for the early hours of Saturday morning, the party atmosphere at the first grand prix to be held in the famous city for 40 years is likely to be electric.
Indeed, despite the two world championships already being sewn up quite some time ago, all drivers will be desperate to put on a show under the lights at the inaugural Las Vegas GP.
Jealousy from fans across the world who are watching the action from bed rather than being at the special event may just have waned slightly, with the cool temperatures that are threatening to make this the coldest F1 race in history.
Nevertheless, there has been some confusion about exactly which sessions are taking place when, particularly with a whole bundle of off the track events also taking place.
That's why you came to us though, isn't it! Here at GPFans, we've got you covered.
Free practice 3 (FP3) - Friday 17th November, 2023
Ahead of qualifying, drivers will head out into the cool evening air to get some final practice runs in. Here are the all important start times for wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Las Vegas): 8.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 4.30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 11.30pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 10.30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 8.30pm Friday
South Africa: 6.30am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30pm Saturday
Qualifying - Saturday 18th November, 2023
Many of the Las Vegas crowd enjoying themselves a little too much might not realise it at the time, but it will be Saturday local time when the all important qualifying shootout gets underway:
Local time (Las Vegas): 12am Saturday (midnight)
UK time (BST): 8am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 9am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 3am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 2am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 12am Saturday (midnight)
South Africa: 10am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7pm Saturday
How to watch F1 practice and qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Las Vegas, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
There are free ways to watch the action during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. One option is to take advantage of the live street cameras available on the Nevada 511 website. This is a free service provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation that offers real-time views of the streets all over the state, including the ones on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
You can choose a camera pointed towards your favourite section of the track and watch the action unfold from a unique perspective.
Another way is through this live stream available on YouTube. It provides views from eight different cameras placed around the track, allowing you to experience the action from multiple angles at the same time.
