F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Sam Cook

Friday 17 November 2023 17:27

Friday night is lining up to be a special night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as 20 cars will fight it out under the backdrop of the Strip for pole position.

Whilst in the UK, Formula 1 fans will have to set their alarms for the early hours of Saturday morning, the party atmosphere at the first grand prix to be held in the famous city for 40 years is likely to be electric.

Indeed, despite the two world championships already being sewn up quite some time ago, all drivers will be desperate to put on a show under the lights at the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

Jealousy from fans across the world who are watching the action from bed rather than being at the special event may just have waned slightly, with the cool temperatures that are threatening to make this the coldest F1 race in history.

Nevertheless, there has been some confusion about exactly which sessions are taking place when, particularly with a whole bundle of off the track events also taking place.

READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Schedule, start times and TV channels for practice, qualifying and race

That's why you came to us though, isn't it! Here at GPFans, we've got you covered.

Free practice 3 (FP3) - Friday 17th November, 2023

Ahead of qualifying, drivers will head out into the cool evening air to get some final practice runs in. Here are the all important start times for wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Las Vegas): 8.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 11.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 10.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8.30pm Friday

South Africa: 6.30am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30pm Saturday

Qualifying - Saturday 18th November, 2023

Many of the Las Vegas crowd enjoying themselves a little too much might not realise it at the time, but it will be Saturday local time when the all important qualifying shootout gets underway:

Local time (Las Vegas): 12am Saturday (midnight)

UK time (BST): 8am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 9am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 3am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 2am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 12am Saturday (midnight)

South Africa: 10am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7pm Saturday

How to watch F1 practice and qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Las Vegas, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

There are free ways to watch the action during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. One option is to take advantage of the live street cameras available on the Nevada 511 website. This is a free service provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation that offers real-time views of the streets all over the state, including the ones on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

You can choose a camera pointed towards your favourite section of the track and watch the action unfold from a unique perspective.

Another way is through this live stream available on YouTube. It provides views from eight different cameras placed around the track, allowing you to experience the action from multiple angles at the same time.

READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: 5 interesting facts about the inaugural Grand Prix