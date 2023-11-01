F1 in Las Vegas: 5 interesting facts about the inaugural Grand Prix

Yara Elshebiny

Wednesday 1 November 2023 22:57 - Updated: 23:28

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix just around the corner, here are five interesting facts about the newest addition to the Formula 1 season.

It has been 41 years since F1 last raced in Las Vegas, but the series is returning to Sin City for the 21st round of the 2023 season.

This would be the third Grand Prix to be held in the United States on this year's calendar, along with Austin and Miami.

Let's take a quick look at some of the interesting facts about the Las Vegas Grand Prix, from its history to the unusual date and time of the race.

1. The first Saturday race in almost four decades

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday, breaking from the traditional Sunday race schedule for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The last time a race was held on a Saturday was during the controversial 1985 South African Grand Prix, which was boycotted by several F1 teams due to apartheid.

The Kyalami circuit witnessed F1 legend Nigel Mansell clinch his second career win in his Williams-Honda before the event was suspended until the end of apartheid in 1992.

2. The latest race start time in F1 history

The Las Vegas race is scheduled to start at 10pm local time, which is the latest starting time in the sport's history. The late lights-out time in Sin City means a Sunday morning start in Europe and the United Kingdom.

This decision was made with fans in mind, with the aim of attracting viewers from all over the world and maintaining F1's strong viewership in countries where it has the biggest fanbases.

3. The third-longest circuit on the 2023 F1 calendar

The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12km circuit will weave through the city's bustling streets, making it the second-longest street track on the 2023 calendar after Jeddah and the third-longest overall.

With its combination of tight turns, flat-out straightaways, and sweeping corners, the circuit promises to provide thrilling overtaking opportunities that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

4. Las Vegas Grand Prix previously held in a parking lot

In 1981 and 1982, Las Vegas hosted the only two Grands Prix, in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino. The hotel's bosses believed that hosting F1 races would attract big spenders to the casino and thereby increase revenue.

However, things didn't turn out as expected, and the Caesars Palace Grand Prix ended up being a huge financial loss for them. As a result, Las Vegas was dropped from the F1 calendar.

5. The only two Caesars Palace races were title deciders

The 1981 and 1982 Caesars Palace Grands Prix were both season finales, with two new world champions crowned in dramatic fashion.

In 1981, the race decided the championship battle between Brabham's Nelson Piquet and Williams' Carlos Reutemann, with Piquet finishing fifth and winning by just one point.

The following year, it was Williams' Keke Rosberg who won the title at Caesars Palace, defeating his rivals by only five points.

Despite the financial setback, these two races went down in history as the only title deciders to take place at the iconic hotel and casino.

