Sainz mirrors Norris with trophy DISASTER

Sam Cook

Wednesday 15 November 2023 13:57

Carlos Sainz has taken his close friendship with Lando Norris to the next level after he copied the McLaren star by breaking a trophy of his own whilst on the podium.

The Spaniard managed to claim victory in a special Netflix event, alongside American golfer Justin Thomas ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Netflix Cup was the first live sports event for the streaming service, and it featured a crossover between golf and F1, bringing a collaboration of two of its hit shows, 'Drive to Survive' and 'Full Swing'.

Hosted ahead of this weekend's inaugural Las Vegas GP, competitors took part in a race around the Wynn Golf Club playing a high-speed version of golf.

Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon all took part in the inaugural Netflix Cup

Netflix have a special relationship with F1, after the success of hit show Drive to Survive

Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's first-place trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix

It was Sainz and Justin Thomas that went on to take the chequered jacket, leaving their fellow competitors in their wake.

They were presented with a trophy and champagne on a podium by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, but it didn't all go to plan for Sainz, who hilariously dropped the trophy over his shoulder, smashing it into various pieces.

Who took part in the Netflix Cup?

Sainz may have been spending too much time with former McLaren team-mate Norris, who accidentally broke Max Verstappen's trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after attempting his signature celebration.

Norris himself played in the Netflix Cup, alongside Rickie Fowler.

The other two pairings featured Pierre Gasly taking part with Tony Finau (after two-time major winner Colin Morikawa had to withdraw with an injury) and Alex Albon playing alongside Max Homa.

After the event, McLaren teased their driver over on social media, suggesting that Sainz's trophy destruction may have led to unwelcome flashbacks for Norris.

