F1 stars to feature in Netflix LIVE STREAM with brand new Las Vegas tournament

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 17 October 2023 19:42

A host of Formula 1 stars will compete in the inaugural 'Netflix Cup', a golf tournament set to take place ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

The tournament will be shown live on Netflix, as two sporting worlds collide ahead of the weekend's racing.

Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will all team up with a professional golfer to compete in an eight-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

The top two teams will then advance to play one another on the final hole, where they will compete for the chance to win the entire event.

Lando Norris (L) and Carlos Sainz (R) will be taking part in the inaugural Netflix Cup next month

Pierre Gasly will also be trying his hand at golf during the live streamed tournament

Williams star Alex Albon will be the other F1 driver to swap wheels for irons

The Netflix Cup will be streamed live on Netflix on Tuesday, November 14.

Netflix and F1 combine again

Fans of the hit documentary series 'Drive to Survive', now in production for its sixth season, are set to get another taste of F1 action through Netflix.

Drivers will be swapping F1 cars for golf carts this time, as they team up with stars of the golfing world.

Netflix has also enjoyed success in golf with the 2023 release of 'Full Swing', but the streaming giant has now gone one step further with the addition of a live event.

Two worlds collide in Netflix's first LIVE sports event -- the Netflix Cup! It's Formula 1: Drive to Survive vs. Full Swing -- streaming live from the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14 at 3PM PT/6PM ET! pic.twitter.com/CbTg3k7qIL — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc.

“It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

