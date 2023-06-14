Netflix 'announce' MAJOR F1 update with live sports streaming

Matthew Hobkinson

Netflix are reportedly in talks to live-stream their first sporting event, a celebrity golf tournament featuring professional golfers and Formula 1 drivers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Netflix knows first-hand just how popular F1 is – and has become – since the launch of docuseries 'Drive to Survive'.

The documentary has been a roaring success for both Netflix and F1 alike, with millions gripped to their screens to watch a behind-the-scenes front-row view of the action.

The streaming giant has never ventured into the world of live sport, carving out somewhat of a niche for documentaries that peek behind the curtain of some of the world's most famous competitions and the lives of their athletes.

But that all looks set to change, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in 'early discussions' over live-streaming a celebrity golf tournament.

Although details are yet to surface of exactly who will be participating, they do state that alongside pro golfers, F1 drivers will also take to the course.

Netflix's fifth season of Drive to Survive was released in February earlier this year

Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Lando Norris are all keen golfers in their own right, as they no doubt would be eager to take to a golf course in order to show off their talent outside of F1.

Securing live broadcast rights is a highly-competitive industry and something that Netflix may not want to launch into with both feet just yet.

However, if the golfing tournament is in any part as successful as Drive to Survive, a new approach may well be considered by the company.

