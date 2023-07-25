Sky Sports F1 pundit TAKES AIM at Drive to Survive during live TV coverage

Matthew Hobkinson

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz has taken aim at the "Drive to Survive generation", after he bemoaned the re-naming of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

During his post-qualifying episode of Ted's Notebook, Kravitz noticed that the banners in the paddock no longer displayed the words 'Magyar Nagydíj' and instead now displayed the modernised version - the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In one of a handful of somewhat bizarre rants from Kravitz, he took aim at Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries over what he saw as pandering to a younger audience.

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/87f34a0d1540509b0e1fbc271107b29787b54d63.jpg][Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz][2]}

Kravitz hits out at Drive to Survive

Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz

He told Sky Sports: "My friend Zoltan [Szujó] from the Hungarian Motorsport Federation can tell me why this [the Hungarian Grand Prix] is not called the Magyar Nagydíj, as now on all of the signage it says the Hungarian Grand Prix."

Szujó replied: "The world has to understand what is going on here, because Magyar Nagydíj is in Hungary"

"Yes I know! I like it! It’s always been," Kravitz interjected.

"We have a lot of new viewers around the world and they have to learn everything about this, Ted," Szujó insisted. "As far as I am aware you have some knowledge about the Hungarian language?"

"No more on that," Kravitz quickly asserted. "Well thank you Zoltan, I blame Drive to Survive. The Drive to Survive generation should know what Magyar Nagydíj is and it’s the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"But only for the first time now it’s not called Magyar Nagydíj, it’s called the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, isn’t it. So welcome to Qatar Airways!"

