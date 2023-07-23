McLaren issue grovelling APOLOGY to Red Bull amid Norris' Verstappen trophy damage
McLaren issue grovelling APOLOGY to Red Bull amid Norris' Verstappen trophy damage
McLaren have taken to social media to apologise to Red Bull after Lando Norris broke Max Verstappen's P1 trophy during the celebrations on the podium in Hungary.
Verstappen crossed the line 33.7s ahead of Norris to claim victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the McLaren driver separating the two Red Bulls to keep Sergio Perez in P3.
There was plenty of cause for celebration after the chequered flag, particularly for Red Bull who broke McLaren's 1988 record of 11 consecutive wins.
And for Norris, the Briton managed to make it successive P2 finishes following his superb drive at the British Grand Prix, where he also followed Verstappen across the line.
However, Norris soon found himself in hot water, after he knocked Verstappen's trophy off the podium as he slammed his champagne bottle on the top-step to generate more spray.
The award wobbled and toppled over, tumbling down onto the main concourse. And the delicate porcelain design could not withstand the fall, as pictures emerged of the trophy with a chunk missing from it.
And McLaren were quick to apologise to Red Bull, after they took to social media to express their regret at Norris' actions.
And as if that wasn't enough, Norris has also personally apologised to Verstappen, after the 23-year-old replied to the two-time world champion's own Instagram post.
Alongside a picture of the broken trophy, Verstappen wrote: "Thanks @landonorris," before the McLaren star replied: "I'm so sorry," adding a cheeky "not" afterwards.
Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Budapest is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +33.731s
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +37.603s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +39.134s
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:02.572s
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:05.825s
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:10.317s (including five-second penalty)
8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:11.073s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:15.709s
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap
12. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap
13. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap
16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF
19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
