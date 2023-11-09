F1 News Today: Verstappen sent Hamilton court warning as FIA are blasted by drivers

Dan Davis

Thursday 9 November 2023 05:57

Former Formula 1 star Timo Glock has said that Felipe Massa's legal battle over the 2008 world championship could lead to dire consequences for Max Verstappen's 2021 title.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo furious with controversial 'flaw' in F1 rules

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out against the rule that caused him to be a lap down at the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix, calling for the FIA to be more "open-minded".

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari 'face fight to convince Leclerc over new deal' after entourage talks

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari future is the subject of speculation after the Monagasque driver reportedly held a confidential chat with his entourage.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi eye up huge former team boss as they struggle with 2026 F1 move

Audi have once again stepped up their pursuit of former Ferrari man Mattia Binotto to join their team once they join the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari reveal striking new design for Las Vegas GP

Ferrari have revealed new special race suits that drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear at the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month.

➡️ READ MORE