close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Ferrari reveal striking new design for Las Vegas GP

Ferrari reveal striking new design for Las Vegas GP

F1 News

Ferrari reveal striking new design for Las Vegas GP

Ferrari reveal striking new design for Las Vegas GP

Ferrari have revealed new special race suits that drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear at the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month.

The inaugural event at the Las Vegas Street Circuit promises to be a fantastic event, with the 20 Formula 1 cars racing around the streets and under the lights of one of the most famous cities in the world.

While the event has split the locals, as well as Max Verstappen who recently said it was 'more for the show than the racing', there is much excitement among drivers.

And Leclerc and Sainz are poised to hurtle through Sin City in style.

There's no doubt that the concept of a Las Vegas Grand Prix is an exciting one
Max Verstappen hasn't been too positive about the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Their delight with the new design was tangible, with Leclerc saying, "Mamma Mia!"

Doubts raised

Red Bull have already announced that they will run a special livery design for the Las Vegas GP, etched by their fans, but it remains to be seen how many other teams may decide to bring in one-off outfits or paint jobs for the first ever race in Vegas.

With the race being thrown into doubt over the due to strike concerns, this announcement by Ferrari could be a welcome sign for many.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix cancel F1 grandstand construction despite selling out tickets

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x