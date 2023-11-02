F1 News Today: Ricciardo to earn millions as Red Bull announce new driver signing
Max Verstappen isn't the only driver bringing the spoils to Red Bull in 2023 – Daniel Ricciardo's Mexican exploits could land his employers millions of dollars.
Red Bull confirm exciting new driver signing for 2024
Red Bull have welcomed an exciting new addition to their junior program as part of their strategy to secure promising talent for future racing endeavours.
F1 expert questions Hamilton involvement in Mercedes personnel change
Sky F1's Craig Slater has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton's influence at Mercedes led to Mike Elliott changing roles.
Ricciardo HURT by press question that inspired Mexico GP heroics
Daniel Ricciardo was reportedly hurt by a press conference question that may have inspired his stunning drive at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Hamilton's F1 heroics in Mexico hailed as repeat of the 'old days'
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington shared an embrace with each other after the Mexican Grand Prix, with the race engineer admitting it "felt like the old days".
