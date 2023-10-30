Mercedes F1 rivals in 'discussions' with Schumacher after surprise test

Sam Cook

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is in discussions to make a stunning return to racing, with the Alpine endurance team.

The young German was replaced on the grid at the end of last season, after some inconsistent performances with Haas led to Guenther Steiner making the decision to bring in more experience in the shape of Nico Hulkenberg.

Since then, Schumacher has been enjoying his role as reserve driver with Mercedes, learning from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

However, the German is now itching to get back into racing, and may just find his opportunity in the World Endurance Championship.

He completed a surprise test with the Alpine team earlier this month, a test which vice president of Alpine Motorsport and interim team principal of the manufacturer's F1 team Bruno Famin says went well.

"We were very happy with his performance. And I think he was happy too," Famin told Sky Germany at the Mexican Grand Prix.

"That means we can still discuss whether we want to do something together next year. That's the status."

Schumacher racing options running out

Mick Schumacher has been rumoured to be in the running to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams

After some rumours suggested that Schumacher may be in line to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams for 2024, that door now seems to be closing, particularly as Sargeant managed to score his first points in F1 last weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

With a route back into F1 looking unlikely for the time being, Schumacher hopes to follow the likes of Antonio Giovinazzi, Hulkenberg and Kamui Kobayashi as a driver who can reinvigorate his F1 career in the WEC, the highlight of which being the 24-hour race in Le Mans.

