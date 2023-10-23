F1 News Today: Hamilton and Leclerc PUNISHMENT confirmed as Verstappen rages and Stroll makes HUGE mistake

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 23 October 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the US Grand Prix for excessive wear on their skid blocks.

Verstappen FUMES at Red Bull over incredible radio exchange

Max Verstappen took victory in the United States Grand Prix but was once again extremely fractious over team radio.

'Podium flushed down the toilet' - Ferrari's Leclerc strategy slammed by F1 Twitter

Ferrari fans were left annoyed once again as their team failed to turn pole position into a podium at the United States Grand Prix.

Aston Martin woes continue as Stroll investigated by stewards after HUGE blunder

Aston Martin's woeful weekend in Austin continued as Lance Stroll drove onto the grid despite having to start the United States Grand Prix from the pit-lane - and was already under investigation before the race had even started.

