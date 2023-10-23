close global

'Podium flushed down the toilet' - Ferrari's Leclerc strategy slammed by F1 Twitter

F1 News

Ferrari fans were left annoyed once again as their team failed to turn pole position into a podium at the United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc started in first at the Circuit of the Americas, but was down to second after one corner and then finished sixth an hour and a half later.

Leclerc was forced to conceded P4 to Carlos Sainz due to team orders and then was overtaken by Sergio Perez, meaning his last nine pole starts have failed to turn into a race win.

While Max Verstappen's drive was incredible and Lewis Hamilton's was just as impressive to pick up first and second, many Ferrari fans felt that Leclerc's final position was made even worse by team strategy.

F1 Twitter (they still haven't begun to call themselves F1 X) posted plenty of memes making fun of Ferrari's misfortune, but fans of the Scuderia took the Leclerc drive less favourably.

Here is a selection of F1 Twitter's reaction to Leclerc and Ferrari at the United States Grand Prix:

