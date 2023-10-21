Hamilton makes WINNING declaration after starring in US F1 qualifying

Shay Rogers

Saturday 21 October 2023 09:27

Lewis Hamilton believes his Mercedes team have a chance of winning this weekend thanks to a wave of new upgrades on the W14, as well as the boost of a hugely supportive crowd.

The Brit finds himself starting third in Sunday’s race, after a close qualifying that saw him in contention for pole position during the closing stages of Q3.

Historically, Hamilton has been dominant in the US, taking six wins throughout his career, including a stunning win at Indianapolis during his rookie season in 2007.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Hamilton: With this crowd anything is possible

“This is right up there with Silverstone,” Hamilton told the media after qualifying. “It really is a legendary layout that I think every driver finds really tricky.

“I’ll give it my best shot for sure and with this crowd I think anything is possible, so we’ll give it a go.”

Hamilton celebrates his first victory at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012

Without a win in two years, Hamilton has one of his best chances of the year to gain his 104th victory on Sunday, but it won’t be without major challenges.

For the first time in a while, it looks as if four teams could be battling it out for the win in Austin come Sunday, with the top three consisting of drivers yet to win this season, and no doubt hungry for silverware.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton