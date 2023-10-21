F1 News Today: Hamilton questions FIA over investigation as Leclerc revels taking US GP pole and car catches FIRE in qualifying
F1 News
F1 News Today: Hamilton questions FIA over investigation as Leclerc revels taking US GP pole and car catches FIRE in qualifying
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has said that there has been 'poor communication' from the FIA, after they announced last week that they would 'revisit' his Qatar Grand Prix infraction.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc reveals key detail behind US Grand Prix pole
Charles Leclerc was fulsome in his praise of his Ferrari team after taking pole position for Sunday's United States Grand Prix, claiming that the work they put in earlier in the day set him up for success.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris admits frustration after missing out on US F1 Grand Prix pole
Despite being pipped by Leclerc, McLaren star Lando Norris found himself in a jubilant mood after an impressive qualifying performance at the United States Grand Prix, securing a front-row starting position for Sunday's race.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso's Aston Martin catches FIRE
Fernando Alonso’s AMR23 appeared to catch fire after suffering a similar issue as his team-mate Lance Stroll in the opening session of the United States sprint weekend in Austin.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo reveals F1 injury STILL causing issues
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has still not fully recovered from injury, despite making his return to Formula 1 at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE